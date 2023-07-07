French Expression of the Day: Coup de gueule

Advertisement

Why do I need to know coup de gueule?

Because if you are feeling heated about a particular subject, you might be tempted to do this.

What does it mean?

Coup de gueule – roughly pronounced koop duh guhl – combines two words you will often hear in informal speech in French: coup, which means ‘blow, or hit’, and gueule, which is a vulgar way of saying ‘mouth’.

Together, coup de gueule technically translates to ‘hit of the mouth’, but in reality it has to do with delivering a metaphorical, rather than physical blow. It more or less means to express anger, or to have a dispute.

Most of the time, it is most comparable to the English terms ‘rant’ or ‘outburst’.

Advertisement

Coup de gueule is a phrase you will likely see on the internet and on social media.

You might see internet personalities described in French as the roi/reine des coups de gueule (king/queen of angry rants). Or, you may come across videos titled coup de gueule sur followed by a topic.

If you are looking for a more formal way to say ‘rant’ in French, you might use the word tirade instead.

The word coup is one of the most versatile in the French language and is part of dozens of phrases that range in meaning from a punch, a helping hand, falling in love, a one-night stand and many, many more.

Coup: The French word with multiple meanings

Use it like this

Il est vraiment passionné par les droits des animaux, si bien que son interview a davantage ressemblé à un coup de gueule qu'à une discussion sereine. – He is very passionate about animal rights, so his interview was more of an angry outburst rather than a calm discussion.

L'homme politique a été blâmé pour son coup de gueule déplacé. Il lui a été demandé de s'en tenir aux faits dans son discours. – The politician was censured for his inappropriate rant. He was told to stick to the facts in his speech.