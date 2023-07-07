Enquiry opened into French skipper accused of sexual violence
French prosecutors said on Friday they had opened an enquiry into a leading skipper over accusations of sexual assault during the round-the-world Ocean Race in May.
Kevin Escoffier, 43, dramatically quit this year's Ocean Race while skippering the Swiss boat PRB-Holcim which had led after each of the first four legs of the gruelling competition.
He was later accused of sexual assault by a female crew member during a stop in Newport on the east coast of the United States on May 15.
In a statement on Friday, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed an enquiry had been opened after the French Sailing Federation passed on allegations of "a sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour."
Escoffier's lawyer declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
The yachtsman hit international headlines in 2021 when he was dramatically rescued in the south Atlantic by a rival while competing in the Vendee Globe race.
He spent 11 hours clinging to his lifeboat after his boat dramatically split in two.
He won the Ocean Race in 2017-18 and also the Transat Jacques-Vabre in 2005.
