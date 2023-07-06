Tour de France: What to expect as cycle race heads through south-west France

Advertisement

Where

The Tour began in Bilboa and rivers have been through the gruelling mountain stages in the Pyrenees and are now heading into south west France.

On Friday, July 7th, the Tour departs from Mont-de-Marsan, roughly half way between Pau and Bordeaux, and heads north to Bordeaux.

On Saturday July 8th, riders will go from Libourne to Limoges, passing through Gironde and Dordogne and the Haute-Vienne.

On Sunday, the départ is at Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat, near Limoges, and the stage finish is at Puy-de-Dôme in the mountains of the Auvergne.

The Tour then heads through central France and the Massif Central during the week, arriving in the Alps on Friday for several days of gruelling mountain stages.

Map

You can find the full details of the route HERE.

Road closures

If the Tour is passing near to you, you can expect road closures to allow the cyclists to do their thing. In general, the road will be closed one hour before the peloton is due to arrive, and be reopened after the last cyclist has departed. Diversions will be put in place.

Local authorities are responsible for managing road closures, so the best option is to head to the website for your local préfecture for full details.

You can also expect tight security along the route as France emerges from serious social unrest. There are also fears that demonstrators - including people protesting against pension reform - could target the tour.

In Dordogne, the préfecture says that 350 gendarmes will be on duty to police their section of the route. In addition, 350 pompiers will be mobilised to deal with any injuries or emergencies.

It's common for people to go and line the route to watch the cyclists go by, but there may be security checks in place for spectators. If you're going to watch, it's advised not to take along large bags or anything that could be construed as a weapon.

Naturally, you will be expected to stay behind the barriers at all times and not interfere with the cyclists. Don't be the over-enthusiastic fan who in 2021 caused a huge crash by wielding her banner as the riders went past.

The map below (which you can download here) shows the course the race (in turquoise) will take as it heads through Dordogne from Libourne to Limoges on Saturday July 8th as well as the suggested routes motorists should take to avoid any road closures.

The map shows the route of the Tour de France in turquoise and the suggested routes for drivers to take to avoid road closures. Credit Prefecture de Dordogne.

Départs

The towns that host the departures and arrivals for each day's racing usually make a festival of it.

In addition to the start or finish of the race there will be big screen to allow you to watch the days sport and various other entertainments on offer, as well as music, food and drink.

If the Tour isn't coming anywhere near you, French TV offers rolling coverage - it's not just footage of men on bikes, the TV coverage is famed for its highlighting of the more unknown corners of France so it's a great way to discover new places to visit.