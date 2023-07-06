Rising temperatures to hit much of France over the weekend

Advertisement

After a few cooler days, forecasters are predicting that temperatures will rise again across much of France, starting on Thursday. Experts are also warning that this weekend could be the start of a heatwave - a first for the summer of 2023.

Olivier Proust, a forecaster at Météo France told Ouest France that a low pressure system over the Atlantic on Friday will likely bring warmer weather.

Advertisement

Starting on Friday, forecasters expect most of France to reach temperatures above 30C. Peak temperatures may be between 35C and 37C in the south west on Friday, according to predictions from Météo France.

🌡️⚡️Les températures grimpent en flèche pour cette fin de semaine, apportant une vague de chaleur sur plusieurs régions. ☀️🔥Les orages sont en embuscade dès vendredi dans le sud-ouest. ⛈️ !

#Météo #Chaleur #Orages

▶️ https://t.co/sz25dl5ePL pic.twitter.com/F1bvYATCUF — Amice (@Yann_amice) July 5, 2023

Then, on Saturday, the warm weather is expected to move east, with peak temperatures of 35C-36C likely in the Rhône Valley and highs of 37C in southeastern France.

A representative from Météo France also told French news organisation, L'Indépendant, that starting on Saturday, nighttime temperatures across much of the country will be elevated, "about 5C higher than normal temperatures for the season".

Forecasters predict that the other rest of eastern France will see temperatures ranging from 32C to 35C.

On Sunday, highs will likely be between 35C and 38C across the eastern Mediterranean and the southern half of the country, forecaster Olivier Proust for Météo France predicted to Ouest France.

"Temperatures could climb up to 39C or 40C in the Rhône Valley on Sunday", the weather expert added.

As such, it is possible that the "heatwave stage could be reached as early as this weekend at the national level", Proust told Ouest France.

While this does not mean that the entire country will experience extremely high temperatures, it does mean that on average the heat across France will have passed a certain threshold to qualify as a heatwave, the forecaster explained to the regional daily.

Stormy weather

Along with the hot weather, there could also be some thunderstorms, namely in north-western France over the weekend.

On Saturday, sporadic thunderstorms are expected to move from western France toward the Paris region. For the northern half of the country, this could mean that temperatures will drop back down to the low 20s on Sunday, forecasters predict.

Despite the storms, the hot weather is likely to remain until Monday across much of eastern and southern France. As of Thursday, it was too early to predict whether a true heatwave will hit France over the weekend, but warmer weather seemed highly likely.