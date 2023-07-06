French word of the day: Baragouiner

Advertisement

Why do I need to know baragouiner?

Because, despite your best efforts to communicate in French, you may be "accused" of this.

What does it mean?

Baragouiner - pronounced barra - gween - ay - is something of a portmanteau word (or mot-valise, if we’re being French about it) that means speaking gibberish.

And French has 19th-century Breton soldiers to thank for the word, apparently. During the Franco-Prussian war of 1870, the story goes, their Breton language was so incomprehensible to the French officer classes that their not unreasonable demands for bread (bara) and wine (gwin) were combined to create one perjorative mot-valise term to describe someone expressing themselves in an incomprehensible, foreign, manner.

Intriguingly, the Bretons then came up with their own term for baragouiner - “gregachiñ”, which means “to speak Greek”.

While it originated out of an inability to understand someone speaking a different language, or their accent, these days it can also take in the worst excesses of corporate jargon and management speak.

Use it like this

Cet homme ne fait que baragouiner - This man is just jabbering

Qu'est-ce qu'il baragouine ? - What is he babbling about?