French word of the day: Baragouiner
When your French lets you down, you may hear people say this.
Why do I need to know baragouiner?
Because, despite your best efforts to communicate in French, you may be "accused" of this.
What does it mean?
Baragouiner - pronounced barra - gween - ay - is something of a portmanteau word (or mot-valise, if we’re being French about it) that means speaking gibberish.
And French has 19th-century Breton soldiers to thank for the word, apparently. During the Franco-Prussian war of 1870, the story goes, their Breton language was so incomprehensible to the French officer classes that their not unreasonable demands for bread (bara) and wine (gwin) were combined to create one perjorative mot-valise term to describe someone expressing themselves in an incomprehensible, foreign, manner.
Intriguingly, the Bretons then came up with their own term for baragouiner - “gregachiñ”, which means “to speak Greek”.
While it originated out of an inability to understand someone speaking a different language, or their accent, these days it can also take in the worst excesses of corporate jargon and management speak.
Use it like this
Cet homme ne fait que baragouiner - This man is just jabbering
Qu'est-ce qu'il baragouine ? - What is he babbling about?
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know baragouiner?
Because, despite your best efforts to communicate in French, you may be "accused" of this.
What does it mean?
Baragouiner - pronounced barra - gween - ay - is something of a portmanteau word (or mot-valise, if we’re being French about it) that means speaking gibberish.
And French has 19th-century Breton soldiers to thank for the word, apparently. During the Franco-Prussian war of 1870, the story goes, their Breton language was so incomprehensible to the French officer classes that their not unreasonable demands for bread (bara) and wine (gwin) were combined to create one perjorative mot-valise term to describe someone expressing themselves in an incomprehensible, foreign, manner.
Intriguingly, the Bretons then came up with their own term for baragouiner - “gregachiñ”, which means “to speak Greek”.
While it originated out of an inability to understand someone speaking a different language, or their accent, these days it can also take in the worst excesses of corporate jargon and management speak.
Use it like this
Cet homme ne fait que baragouiner - This man is just jabbering
Qu'est-ce qu'il baragouine ? - What is he babbling about?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.