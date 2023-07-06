French films with English subtitles to watch in July 2023

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.

The month of July will offer plenty of activities, like walking tours and standup shows, to screenings across the country, with four in the Paris area, and three others in Caen, Biarritz and Nice. You can keep up to date with events both inside and outside of Paris on the Lost in Frenchlation website.

For those looking ahead to the month of August already, even though Lost in Frenchlation will be taking a break, there will be some film screenings with English subtitles

Lost in Frenchlation will take a break in August but will team up with Gare aux Docs festival for free outdoor screenings with English subtitles at La REcyclerie in the north of Paris. You can find more information on the Facebook event.

Paris

Marinette - By director Virginie Verrier, the film Marinette tells the story of a young girl who has always been passionate about football. From joining the boys' team and eventually being forced to leave due to federation rules, Marinette is a tale of perseverance, as the young athlete pushes to become a great player internationally, amid the backdrop of domestic abuse in her home.

The film will be screened at the L'Entrepôt Cinéma in Paris' 14th arrondissement at 8pm on Friday, July 7th with pre-drinks starting at 7pm.

Tickets range from €7-€8.50, depending on whether you qualify for a reduction. You can find them here.

Marinette_TLR-VI_H264_1080-239_24p_FR-20_sten_20230510-MIK from Lost in Frenchlation on Vimeo.

L'amour et Les Forêts - Just having had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, this film explores an abusive relationship, starting from the beginning as the main character, Blanche, believes that Greg, her love interest, is her soulmate. Slowly, she finds herself isolated - having abandoned her family - with a man who has become more and more possessive and dangerous.

The film will be screened at the Luminor theatre in Paris' 4th arrondissement. This screening will also be coupled with the Women of Paris waling tour, which will start at 4:30 pm, you can find tickets and information HERE.

As for the film screening, pre-drinks will start at 7pm and the movie will play at 8pm. Tickets range from €7 to €11, and you can purchase them in advance here.

Betty Blue - Described by the BBC as “one of the best French films of the 80s”, Betty Blue is to many a classic in French cinema. It follows the story of would-be novelist Zorg, after he meets the magnetic Betty. They begin a passionate love affair that grows more and more erratic and frenzied as time goes on. Stick around after the screening for a Q&A with the main actor.

The film will be shown at the Luminor Theatre in Paris' 4th arrondissement, with tickets ranging from €7-€11. You can find them in advance here.

Pre-drinks will start at 7pm, the screening will be at 8pm, which will be followed by the Q&A session.

Le Processus du Paix - Directed by Ilan Klipper, this film shows a bombastic married couple, Marie and Simon, as they try to save and repair their tumultuous marriage by coming up with a chart of 'Ten Rules to seek love and peace'. Join the Lost in Frenchlation team for an English-language comedy night prior to the start of the show.

Drinks will start at 7pm, with the screening on at 8pm.

The film will be shown at the L'Arlequin theatre in Paris' 6th arrondissement. Tickets are available online (HERE), and they range from €13-€15.

Le-Processus-De-Paix_FA_HD-185-1920x1080_24FPS_FR-EN_REC709_VF20_H264 from Lost in Frenchlation on Vimeo.

Biarritz

L'amour et Les Forêts - You can find the film description above. It will also be shown in Biarritz on Thursday, July 27th at the Cinéma Le Royal (8 Av. du Maréchal Foch) in Biarritz.

Tickets will range from €4.50 - €7 (you can get them online here).

Pre-drinks will start at 7pm, with the screening at 8pm. You can find more information at the Facebook event.

Caen

Marinette - You can find the film description above. To see Marinette in Caen, head to the Café des images (4 square du théâtre). The screening will be on Wednesday July 12th, at 9pm, with free drinks alongside the Caen international community starting around 8pm. You can find more information at the Facebook event.

Nice

L'amour et les Forêts - Finally, if you are along the Mediterranean you can enjoy English-subtitled French films too. L'amour et les Forêts will play on Friday, July 28th, with pre drinks starting at 7pm and the screening at 8pm. It will be held at Cinéma Rialto (4 rue de Rivoli), with tickets on sale from €7 - €8.50. You can purchase them online here.