Top French court says Channel town must give migrants water

Local authorities in Ouistreham would be subjecting migrants to "inhuman and degrading treatment" unless they build taps, toilets and showers "in the immediate vicinity" of their camp, according to the Council of State's July 3rd ruling, published late on Tuesday.

The mayor of the Norman town - the scene of British and Free French landings on Sword Beach on D-Day in 1944 - and the interior ministry in Paris had both appealed to the court against a previous ruling.

"Contrary to the arguments of the municipality and the minister, the presence of public toilets almost a kilometre from the camp... cannot be seen as sufficient to respond to basic drinking water and hygiene needs," the judges found.

"Such living conditions demonstrate that public authorities' provision for migrants' basic needs... remains clearly insufficient, revealing shortcomings likely to expose these people to inhuman and degrading treatment," they added.

Without access to drinking water and toilets, migrants had been using dangerous alternative water sources such as from a nearby canal.