Thousands of Paris Olympics tickets on sale on Wednesday

After two phases of ticket sales that involved registering for a draw, the next phase of Games tickets sale is more straightforward - tickets can be bought online on the Paris 2024 official website on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The sales open at 10am on Wednesday, July 5th, but initially will only be for events outside the capital.

Although the Games are based in Paris there are several events in other parts of France, including sailing in Marseille, basketball in Lille and football in Marseille, Lyon, Nice and Saint-Etienne.

Sales for events outside Paris open at 10am on Wednesday and will comprise "several hundred thousand tickets", according to organisers, including €24 and €30 tickets for pool stage games.

In total 5.2 million tickets have been sold in the first two phases of the sales, but 3 million are still available, including 150,000 of the cheapest €24 tickets.

Tickets for the rest of the events, including those for events in Paris itself, will be gradually released onto the sale site in the months to come, although no exact dates have been given.

Purchasers are limited to 30 tickets per person, with all phases of the sales combined.

Tickets for the Paralympic Games go on sale on October 9th, and will be entirely on a first-come, first-serve basis - no draws or lotteries.

