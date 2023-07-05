French buses and trams to resume normal services after riots

Advertisement

Transport minister Clément Beaune announced on Wednesday that "buses and trams can resume normal service from this evening", although he added local authorities may still choose to impose restrictions.

The announcement reflects the relative calm of recent nights, which have seen few clashes. On Tuesday night just 16 people were arrested, mostly in the suburbs of Paris, compared to more than 1,000 on Friday night.

The government on Friday ordered bus and tram services to halt at 9pm throughout the country - as above-ground public transport had been a frequent target for arson. In Paris alone more than 20 buses were destroyed in arson attacks.

A burned-out tram in the Paris suburb of Clamart on June 29th. Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

City Metro systems and suburban railways were permitted to run as normal - although local authorities in Marseille halted services over the weekend while in Paris the Metro stopped at 1.15am, not 2.15am as is normal at weekends.

The bus and tram hours were extended to 10pm on Tuesday night and from Wednesday will resume normal services across the country - this includes cross-border services to Switzerland which were also affected by the ban.

A ban on the sale of fireworks - frequently used as missiles against police - and a ban on the sale of petrol in cans remains in place until further notice.