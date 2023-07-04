PODCAST: Will riots change anything in France and how quickly can your kids learn French in school?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield - and of course the first talking point is the riots that have engulfed France since the shooting of a teenager at the hands of police.

You can listen to Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

We're looking at exactly what happened, what it means for the weeks ahead, whether tourists should cancel their trip and what definitely didn't happen (including the wild rumours circulating on social media).

And why did it happen? We're getting some context from John Lichfield on the social issues behind the riots, the long history of tension between the police and inhabitants of the low-income, multi-racial banlieues and why this crisis could end up becoming France's (and Emmanuel Macron's) most dangerous in decades.

Advertisement

If you're planning to be in France this summer we're taking a look at what to expect - from social unrest and strikes to the weather forecast, the risk of wildfires to finding the least crowded tourist spots.

And is it true that kids 'just pick up' speaking French? We've been hearing from parents who have put their non-French speaking children into French schools about what you should realistically expect and what support is available to help them learn the language.

Talking France is now - like many French people - taking a summer break and heading to the beach. The podcast will return in September, but the team at The Local will be updating the website all summer long with the latest news and practical information from France.

You can also find the entire podcast back catalogue here, with episodes dedicated to nudism, how living in France changes you, French music suggestions and tips for saving money in France.

Further reading:

OPINION: €1.3 million fund for accused police officer reveals deep divides in France

Riots could become France's most dangerous crisis in decades

Beat the crowds: 19 alternative places in France to visit this summer

MAP: Where in France are water restrictions in place?

Parents reveal: What to expect when your non-French speaking child starts school in France

For these links for all the latest on the riots in France and all the latest on any strikes in France this summer