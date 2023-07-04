French Word of the Day: Allophone

Advertisement

Why do I need to know allophone?

Because you might have heard of ‘anglophone’ or ‘francophone’, but this ‘phone’ is useful for those who have recently moved to France.

What does it mean?

Allophone – roughly pronounced ah-low-phone – combines the prefix ‘allo’, which means of a different nature, and ‘phone’ which refers to speech.

It is the official term used to describe anyone whose mother tongue is different from the majority language - so in France that refers to non-French speakers.

You’ll want to know this word if you are enrolling non-French speaking children into French school, particularly because they may be placed into a class for ‘allophone’ pupils - is those whose French is poor or non-existent.

Specifically, there is a course available in schools with several foreign pupils called the ‘Unités Pédagogiques pour Élèves Allophones Arrivants’ - the pedagogical unit for newly arrived non-French speaking pupils.

While this term is mostly contained to educational environments, you might also see other official documentation refer to non-French speakers as ‘allophones’, especially in language learning environments.

Use it like this

Le système scolaire séparera les élèves allophones pour qu'ils puissent apprendre ensemble. – The school system will separate non-French speaking students so that they can learn together.

J'ai appris avec d'autres allophones pour ma première année. – I learned with other non-French speaking students my first year.