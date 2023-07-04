France to improve healthcare for women after miscarriage

Advertisement

From September 2024, grieving mothers - and their partners - will have access to specific physical and mental healthcare services, including time away from work if required, and will have enhanced workplace protections, thanks to the bill which was brought to the floor by the centrist MoDem MP Sandrine Josso.

Midwives will be able to refer patients and their partners to an approved psychologist under the "MonParcoursPsy" scheme.

The text also introduces immediate paid sick leave for a woman who has suffered a miscarriage, unlike conventional sick leave. This provision has been extended to self-employed and non-employed agricultural workers.

"It was a campaign promise by the President," recalled Health Minister François Braun, adding that the measure would be effective "as soon as possible and by January 1st 2024 at the latest".

Female employees will also be protected against dismissal in the event of "late miscarriage", ie between the 14th and 21st week of pregnancy (less than 1 percent of pregnancies).

"While it's a first step for Parliament to adopt a scheme to provide psychological support for women, the real step forward will be to make it applicable and effective,” Josso, who brought the bill, said.

Every year in France, some 200,000 miscarriages are reported.