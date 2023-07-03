French mayors call on public to demonstrate against the riots

Advertisement

The government has been battling nightly riots and looting ever since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, reviving longstanding accusations of racism within the French police force.

The national association of mayors issued a call for a "mobilisation of citizens for a return to republican order", asking people to gather at their local mairie at 12 noon on Monday, adding that "communes everywhere in France are the scene of serious unrest, which targets republican symbols with extreme violence".

During the riots mairies, seen as 'symbols of the state' have frequently been attacked, vandalised or set on fire. In the Paris suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses rioters crashed a car into the mayor's home and then set it on fire. Police have opened an investigation into attempted murder.

The mayors' call comes after women in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois staged a 'march of the mothers' calling for an end to the rioting. The grandmother of Nahel has also issued an appeal for calm.

🔴 Ce soir à Aulnay, les mamans font le tour du quartier pour tenter de stopper les violences et les pillages. #emeutes pic.twitter.com/rmThp4i14n — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 2, 2023

After five consecutive nights of rioting, Sunday saw a slightly calmer night across France, with 157 people arrested.

However, clashes were still recorded in communes across the country.

Restrictions imposed on Friday, including the halting of buses and trams across the country at 9pm, remain in place "until further notice", while some communes have imposed curfews.

President Emmanuel Macron is holding a series of crisis meetings with political leaders and local mayors over the next few days.