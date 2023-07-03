France to use emergency sirens on Monday
Towns and cities around France may hear the emergency siren on Monday - three days earlier than usual.
The emergency siren in French towns and cities is usually tested as 12 noon on the first Wednesday of the month.
However, it may also be heard at midday on Monday this month, as mayors say they will sound it to mark a national gathering at town halls.
Mayors across France have called on people to gather at their local mairie at 12 noon on Monday to express their opposition to the days of riots, violence and looting that have gripped France. Some mayors say they will sound the emergency siren to mark the time of the gathering.
It will also be tested at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 5th, as usual.
Comments
