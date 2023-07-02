BBQ rules, water, and the truth of ‘heavy legs’: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

Exam results are out; cycling's Tours de France (both of them - including the long-overdue women's one) get under way; and the summer holidays start. But also, tax demands start to arrive, there’s an important change to gas tariffs, and news about non-EU bank accounts. That’s right, it’s July and - in France - a new month means new rules.

What changes in France in July 2023

With a significant portion of France under some level of drought alert, many are wondering how water restrictions and other drought-related rules could impact their French holiday this summer.

From advice on showers to rules outlawing barbecues and local restrictions on water use, here is what you need to know.

How could drought and water restrictions impact my French holiday?

The taste of barbecued food is something that we can't get enough of, but having a BBQ does come with some problems especially if you live in a built-up area. So, as we head into summer BBQ season is approaching, but can you just light your charcoal and go in France, or are there rules to grilling?

The rules of having a BBQ in France

Moving to France with little or no French is a challenge for anyone - but for kids starting at French schools the process can be especially difficult. Or can it? There's a perception that children simply 'pick up' languages with no problem, but in fact it can be quite a difficult process.

So, we spoke to parents who had successfully navigated the school system.

Parents reveal: What to expect when your non-French speaking child starts school in France

Summer’s here in France and - as they song should have gone - the time is right for hearing French women complaining of 'les jambes lourdes' while pharmacies advertise remedies for 'heavy legs'. So, what's behind this strange ailment and why do only French women seem to suffer from it?

Why do French women suffer from 'heavy legs'?

We round-up this week’s essential articles round-up with the answer to one final question that’s been doing the rounds online…

FACTCHECK: Is France about to impose a vegetable garden tax?