Inside France: Riots, politics and the reasons behind all the anger

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Riots

There has really only been one topic of conversation in France this week - the riots that have gripped the country and appear likely to continue in the days ahead.

Those of us who live in the Paris suburbs have seen nightly displays of fireworks and fires while in towns and cities across the country there has been an explosion of violence with buildings including schools and libraries burned, shops looted and police attacked with missiles and fireworks.

The trigger for all this was the death of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of police - and the emergence of mobile phone footage that shows that police lied in their initial account when they claimed they had fired in self-defence after the driver refused to stop. In fact, the vehicle was stationary.

In 2022, 13 drivers were shot by police who claimed that they had refused to stop. Five officers have been charged over those deaths. And this fits within a wider pattern of violence from individual officers - particularly among young men of colour - and a refusal to acknowledge systemic problems.

While this does not, of course, justify torching shops and public buildings it's hard to get away from the conclusion that there is something rotten with the state of policing in France.

To understand where all this anger comes from, it's important to understand the context of years and years of violence between police and residents of France's poor, racially mixed suburbs. I've put together a list of films that I have found helpful to understand this context (and they're a great watch too).

Podcast

This week's Talking France podcast of course discusses the riots, with input from John Lichfield about the similarity to the 2005 riots that gripped France. But we're also talking about the appointment of a far-right figure as editor of France's only standalone Sunday newspaper, how water restrictions could affect summer holidays, the rules on public drinking in France and tips for summer holiday bargains. Listen here or on the link below.

Video of the week

It was on my list of things to do anyway, but the Bordeaux Wine festival moved straight to the top of the list after seeing this amazing video.

Road trip

And if you're looking for a route for a road trip in France you could do a lot worse than follow the route that the Olympic torch will take next year - it's basically a long list of all the coolest, most fascinating and beautiful places in France. Find the full list here.

