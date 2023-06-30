UK and US warn over travel to France due to riots

Advertisement

Both governments have issued alerts warning travellers about ongoing protests across much of France, after the death of a 17-year-old French boy at the hands of police on Tuesday.

On Friday, the United Kingdom's foreign ministry warned that "since June 27th, riots have taken place across France. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place".

The day earlier, the United States' Embassy in France put out a similar alert, warning travellers about "potentially violent protests".

Neither country advises against travel to France, but the US Embassy warns: "US citizens should avoid mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity as they can turn violent and result in clashes".

Despite the embassy's alert, the US government has not changed the official travel advisory, which has stood at "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" since October 2022 due to "terrorism and civil unrest".

On Thursday evening, in a third night of riots across the French territory, around 40,000 security forces were deployed and 875 people were arrested overnight, according to France's interior ministry.

Some areas, such as Clamart, a suburb southwest of Paris, have declared nightly curfews. Meanwhile public bus and tram services in the capital region will stop at 9pm "until further notice".

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Friday that the government was considering "all options" to restore order, including declaring a state of emergency.