La Belle Vie: Tips for a more affordable French holiday and time in France's great outdoors

Even though inflation might be slowing down, planning a holiday in 2023 still feels pricey - especially if international flights are involved. In the past two years, I've started going between France and the United States only during off-season months. I've found that the autumn and springtime can be lovely for travelling, plus airport lines are shorter. But there is still something special about taking a trip in July and August, and everyone is in vacation mode.

If you're planning a trip in the coming weeks, there are still some ways to cut down on costs, such as planning to visit museums in Paris on 'free museum Sundays'.

7 ways to make your French holiday cheaper this summer

You could always save on costs by avoiding the checked bag and not packing any clothes at all...I mean France is the best country to get naked in. Obviously you should keep your clothes on while travelling and there are pretty strict rules around where being in the nude is allowed, but nonetheless - each year an estimated 2.6 million French people plus 2 million foreigners take part in naked tourism in France.

The country is home to 188 naturist clubs, 165 naturist campsites, 10 dedicated naturist hotels. And the tourism sector helps keep 3,000 people in work.

Naturism: Why France is the best country to get naked in

Getting naked in France typically has to happen in specific outdoor settings (in addition to the comfort of your own home, of course).

If you are a fan of camping and naturism, then there are some dedicated campsites where you can enjoy both. But if you are more into the regular, clothes-on type of camping, then you'll want to be aware of the areas where you are (and aren't) allowed to pitch your tent. France has quite a few rules about the great outdoors (for example - you shouldn't take sand off of a beach). You may want to give them a look before your next nature-filled French holiday.

Wild camping to nudity: 7 little-known rules about France's great outdoors

Sticking to the theme of affordability, hiking and camping can not only be a great way to save money when visiting France, but also a great way to experience first-hand the beautiful natural spots that France is known for.

Paris is often thought of as somewhat devoid of nature - it is pretty far from the major mountain ranges, the Alps and Pyrenees. You can hangout in parks, but people often say that real hiking is not easily accessible. It is true that you might have to travel a bit for larger elevation climbs, but the Paris region actually has quite a lot to offer in terms of nature. Here are some spots you ought to check out this summer.

Five French hiking spots that are accessible from Paris

On the topic of hiking - history buffs might be interested to know about the 'Western Front Way'. It is a 1,000km path which follows the WWI 'western front' of trenches, which by 1915 stretched all the way from Ostend in Belgium to the Swiss border and encompassed some of the most infamous battles of the war, from the Battle of the Somme to Passchendael, Verdun and the Marne.

There is a new English-language mobile phone application available for download that curates the entire process - offering tips on where to stay and eat, as well as history lessons along the way.

How to hike or cycle the WWI 'Western Front' route in France

And finally, getting out into nature can be especially nice for those struggling to communicate in French - when you pass people on a hiking trail, you're unlikely to get into a long conversation. Just a simple 'bonjour' ought to suffice.

But there are some locations in France where you do really need to have a grasp of the language. Unsurprisingly, one of them is administrative buildings. Anyone who has entered a préfecture can attest to the importance of being able to speak and comprehend French. A lesser known spot would be the butcher's shop - to this day, I still spend a minute of precursory Google Translating before starting a conversation with a French butcher.

The ten places where you really need to speak French