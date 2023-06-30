French Word of the Day: Cafarder

Advertisement

Why do I need to know cafarder?

Because you might hear this word used after a recent scandal has come to light, thanks to the help of an informant.

What does it mean?

Cafarder – roughly pronounced cah-far-day – is a French verb that means to inform on someone. In English, one might say ‘to rat someone out’ or ‘to snitch’.

It is a colloquial term, so you likely hear it in more casual settings. The root word ‘cafard’ means roach or cockroach, and it has a long history of being synonymous with negativity in the French language.

For many years, it has been used to describe people who were traitors, sneaks, or lacking in morality.

As such, over time it started to be used as a verb to reference the betrayal of exposing someone else, and it has a negative connotation.

A similar expression would be moucharder, or in more official language, the verb denoncer or balancer.

Use it like this

Louise a cafardé que son camarade avait copié son examen. – Louise ratted out her classmate for having copied her test.

J'ai cafardé mon frère pour avoir volé le dernier croissant. – I ratted out my brother for having eaten the last croissant.