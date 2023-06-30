French Word of the Day: Cafarder
This French word is probably one that teachers are very familiar with.
Why do I need to know cafarder?
Because you might hear this word used after a recent scandal has come to light, thanks to the help of an informant.
What does it mean?
Cafarder – roughly pronounced cah-far-day – is a French verb that means to inform on someone. In English, one might say ‘to rat someone out’ or ‘to snitch’.
It is a colloquial term, so you likely hear it in more casual settings. The root word ‘cafard’ means roach or cockroach, and it has a long history of being synonymous with negativity in the French language.
For many years, it has been used to describe people who were traitors, sneaks, or lacking in morality.
As such, over time it started to be used as a verb to reference the betrayal of exposing someone else, and it has a negative connotation.
A similar expression would be moucharder, or in more official language, the verb denoncer or balancer.
Use it like this
Louise a cafardé que son camarade avait copié son examen. – Louise ratted out her classmate for having copied her test.
J'ai cafardé mon frère pour avoir volé le dernier croissant. – I ratted out my brother for having eaten the last croissant.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know cafarder?
Because you might hear this word used after a recent scandal has come to light, thanks to the help of an informant.
What does it mean?
Cafarder – roughly pronounced cah-far-day – is a French verb that means to inform on someone. In English, one might say ‘to rat someone out’ or ‘to snitch’.
It is a colloquial term, so you likely hear it in more casual settings. The root word ‘cafard’ means roach or cockroach, and it has a long history of being synonymous with negativity in the French language.
For many years, it has been used to describe people who were traitors, sneaks, or lacking in morality.
As such, over time it started to be used as a verb to reference the betrayal of exposing someone else, and it has a negative connotation.
A similar expression would be moucharder, or in more official language, the verb denoncer or balancer.
Use it like this
Louise a cafardé que son camarade avait copié son examen. – Louise ratted out her classmate for having copied her test.
J'ai cafardé mon frère pour avoir volé le dernier croissant. – I ratted out my brother for having eaten the last croissant.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.