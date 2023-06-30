8 of our favourite French words of the day

Advertisement

Every weekday, The Local publishes a French word or phrase of the day. The emphasis is on slang, colloquialisms and occasional swearing. Our aim is to introduce readers to the words and phrases that they probably won’t learn in French class, but they definitely will hear during the course of everyday life in France.

We've been publishing a daily word since 2018, so by now we have a fairly hefty back catalogue - you can find it HERE.

Here are some of our recent favourites:

Ouais grave

This apparently meaningless phrase has more than one useful real-world conversation applications, as we explain, right here.

Se prendre la saucée

You may have noticed a fair few storms across France in recent weeks. In which case, you may need to know this weather-related French phrase.

Bricoles

Ever wondered, even vaguely, why a popular DIY store chain in France is called Mr Bricolage? We explain that, while we’re explaining more about this handy French word of many uses.

Bébête

The perfect word if you’re looking for a minor insult in French - a language not necessarily noted for its prudish terminology - because there are children around…

Rincé

When to gently wash something in water also means unfashionable…

C’est de la camelote

Sadly, nothing to do with any knights of the round table, no matter how indefatigable they are… you’re most likely to hear this phrase among older people discussing the shonky quality of products on sale these days. Find out more, here

Travailler pour le roi de Prusse

French has a thing about monarchs - and you’ll not have wasted your time knowing this kingly French phrase for wasting your time.

Ken

What, as Shakespeare once wrote, is in a name? Kens of the world, we have bad news about the French translation of your name…