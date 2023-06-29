Second night of rioting sees clashes across France after police killing

Advertisement

Security forces arrested 150 people after rioting spread around the country, following the death of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Paris suburbs again saw the majority of the violence on Wednesday night, but there were also clashes in Lille, Toulouse, Dijon, Lyon and Paris.

🔸 Commissariat de Bagnolet, dans le 93. pic.twitter.com/lbHnCgTxXY — (Little) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) June 29, 2023

The trouble first erupted on Tuesday night after a teenager named as Nahel M was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop - video shared on social media shows the officer pointing his gun through the window of the stationary car and shooting the teenager at point blank range.

On Wednesday Nanterre once again saw violent clashes, but in many other Paris suburbs rioters set fire to town halls and police stations, threw fireworks and missiles at police and in one suburb set fire to a tram.

Les déchets allumés sur la rue Walwein continuent à se consumer. Motos et trottinettes tentent malgré tout de se frayer un chemin. pic.twitter.com/6tDDIeTZSd — Alban Barthélemy (@AlbanBty) June 28, 2023

Some also tried to get into the prison at Fresnes, on the outskirts of Paris, and free prisoners.

🚨🇫🇷URGENT - Des individus seraient en train de pénétrer dans la maison d'arrêt de #Fresnes et tentent de libérer les personnes enfermées. (témoins) pic.twitter.com/sYjLcuxACc — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) June 29, 2023

Similar scenes were reported in several other French cities, with police making 150 arrests and reporting dozens of injuries.

In the working-class 18th and 19th arrondissements of northeastern Paris, police fired flashballs to disperse protesters burning rubbish, but instead of leaving, the crowd responded by throwing bottles.

"We are sick of being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel," said two young men calling themselves "Avengers" as they wheeled rubbish bins from a nearby estate to add to a burning barricade.

One said his family had lived in France for three generations but "they are never going to accept us".

In the Essonne region south of the capital, a group set a bus on fire after forcing all the passengers off, police said, while in Clamart a tram was set on fire.

In the southern city of Toulouse, several cars were torched and responding police and firefighters pelted with projectiles, a police source said, while authorities reported similar scenes in Dijon and Lyon.

At France's second-largest prison complex, Fresnes, protesters attacked security at the entrance with fireworks, a police source told AFP.

"They did not enter the prison grounds. The police were quickly called in," the source added.

Emmanuel Macron - who described the killing of Nahel M as "inexplicable and inexcusable" has called an emergency meeting for members of the cabinet on Thursday morning.

The mother of Nahel M has called for a vigil to be held at the préfecture in Nanterre on Thursday at 2pm.

The police officer involved in the shooting has been charged with manslaughter and on Wednesday night his detention was extended.

