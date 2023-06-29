PODCAST: Is France facing a summer of riots and how water shortages could impact your French holiday

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield, in the penultimate episode of the podcast before the summer break.

The episode begins with a look at the rising tensions in France after riots rocked Paris suburbs on Tuesday night. The spark was the shooing of a 17-year-old boy by police during a traffic stop - and the emergence of a video which appears to show that police lied in their version of events.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download the podcast here or listen on the link below

It's of course far from the first time that a death at the hands of the police has led to riots in France, and John Lichfield explains to similarities of this case and the nationwide rioting that struck France in 2005.

Meanwhile a war of words is raging at the French Sunday newspaper Le Journal du dimanche, where staff have walked out over the appointment of a far-right figure as editor. We take a look at how Geoffrey Lejeune came to be appointed and why he is so controversial.

As drought restrictions tighten, we're answering questions from listeners on how this will affect summer holidays in France.

And following the announcement that there will be no alcohol on sale at Olympic venues we'll be looking at where you can drink in France, and which sports routinely ban the sale of wine or beer.

And as we're approaching the holiday season, our team share their tips for taking affordable vacations in France.

You can find all previous episodes of Talking France here