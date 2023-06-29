LATEST: Where in France are riots happening?

Advertisement

Riots began on Tuesday night in the suburbs of Paris and on Wednesday night trouble flared in towns and cities around the country.

The spark for the riots was the death of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of police, and a longer history of police violence in France - especially against young men of colour in the more deprived suburbs.

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday morning called an emergency meeting amid fears that the country is facing a repeat of 2005 - when the deaths of two teenagers at the hands of police sparked three weeks of rioting across the country.

So where are the riots happening?

The riots began in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, to the west of the city, where the Tuesday shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M happened, and quickly spread to neighbouring suburbs.

On Wednesday night there were clashes reported in dozens of Paris suburbs with the départements of Hauts-de-Seine, Val d'Oise and Seine-Saint-Denis most affected.

There were scuffles after demonstrations in the 18th and 19th arrondissements of Paris - in the north east of the city - but otherwise Paris itself was calm.

What about outside Paris?

On Wednesday night, trouble flared in towns and cities around France including in Lille, Toulouse, Dijon, Lyon, Amiens, Saint-Etienne, Clermont-Ferrand and Strasbourg.

Some smaller towns were also affected including the north-east town of Tourcoing, hometown of interior minister Gérald Darmanin, and Charleville-Mézières.

As with Paris, however, trouble remained concentrated in certain areas, mostly the deprived suburbs on the outskirts of the towns.

This follows the pattern seen during the 2005 riots - although the country saw almost three weeks of rioting in dozens of towns and cities, trouble remained concentrated in certain areas, with Paris itself largely untouched even as the suburbs burned.

How dangerous are the riots?

On Tuesday it was reported that 24 police officers had been injured, none seriously, and Wednesday night also saw dozens of police officers injured. Video footage shows police being targeted with missiles, Molotov cocktails and fireworks.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries to members of the public and it is very unusual for passers-by to be attacked during social unrest in France.

The biggest risk is to property - especially for car owners. According to the interior ministry 42 cars burned on Tuesday night, and many more on Wednesday.

The rioters also attacked buildings - mairies, police stations, prisons, schools, anything that can be broadly interpreted as a 'symbol of the state'. Some private businesses have also been targeted, including arson attacks on supermarkets and McDonald's.

In some areas public transport was also attacked, with a tram set alight in Paris and a Metro station targeted in Lille.

Transport services were disrupted in Lille on Thursday morning.