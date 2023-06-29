LATEST: Violence breaks out in Marseille as Paris suburbs impose curfews

Advertisement

Several Paris suburbs imposed curfews on Thursday night in a bid to avoid more trouble following the police shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier in the week.

After two nights of rioting and violent clashes between youths and police in urban areas across the country authorities in certain areas decided to impose curfews from 10pm until 6pm including Compiegne to the north of Paris and the wealthy suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The suburb of Clamart, to the south of Paris, had already declared an overnight curfew, between 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and 6:00 am from Thursday until next Monday.

On Thursday night a protest in Marseille degenerated into violence as bins were set alight and shops were targeted in the Vieux Port area of the city following a march. Police responded with tear gas as clashes flared. One officer was reportedly injured after being hit by a projectile.

La manifestation pour #Nahel part en cortège spontanée dans les rues de #Marseille. Des barricades sont incendiées sur le trajet #emeutes #Nanterrepic.twitter.com/HUw8WSdKpr — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) June 29, 2023

🔴 Tensions en ce moment sur la Canebière à #Marseille pic.twitter.com/8OoImd6wNQ — Faisons parler Marseille (@FaisonsParler) June 29, 2023

Violent clashes with between youths and police also took place in the northern French city of Lille, where police deployed elite members of the RAID unit. Videos posted on social media showed heavily armed officers along with armoured vehicles in the city.

RAID units were also reportedly deployed in Bordeaux, Lyon and the northern town of Roubaix with the aim of preventing disorder. In the south eastern city of Grenoble youths aimed fireworks at busses leading to services being suspended.

The Paris region announced earlier Thursday that bus and tram services in and around the capital would be halted every evening from 9:00 pm starting Thursday "to ensure the protection of staff and passengers".

Some 40,000 police were deployed across France on Thursday to deal with any further protests, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. The minister said 180 people had been arrested overnight on Wednesday and 170 police officers and gendarmes had been injured.

Earlier on Thursday a march to honour the victim, Nahel, 17, in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre saw more than 6,000 take to the streets. But it descended into violence as police were targeted by projectiles and a bank was set on fire.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at an office of French bank Credit Mutuel, burning following riots that broke out after a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)

Police officers clashes with protesters after a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)

A French policeman has been charged and remanded in custody over the killing of the teenager, who was shot in the chest during a traffic stop early Tuesday.

French authorities are ready for more violent night protests over the fatal shooting of a teenager by a policeman according

to an internal security note on Thursday, a police source said.

The source referred to an internal document saying the "coming nights" were expected "to be the theatre of urban violence" with "actions targeted at the forces of order and the symbols of the state", the source said.