IN PICTURES: Mother leads rally in memory of French teen killed by police

Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday in an incident captured on video that has reignited debate in France about police tactics.

A march in Nahel's memory was led by his mother Mounia who waved at the crowds from an open top truck wearing a white T-shirt with the slogan "Justice for Nahel 27/06/23" and also brandishing a heart shape.

According to police estimates, 6,200 people turned out.

Mounia (centre), the mother of Nahel, at Thursday's protest. Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP