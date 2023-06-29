IN PICTURES: Mother leads rally in memory of French teen killed by police
Thousands of people on Thursday took to the streets of a Paris suburb to remember a French teen killed by police during a traffic stop, with protesters led by his mother as anger showed no sign of abating.
Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday in an incident captured on video that has reignited debate in France about police tactics.
A march in Nahel's memory was led by his mother Mounia who waved at the crowds from an open top truck wearing a white T-shirt with the slogan "Justice for Nahel 27/06/23" and also brandishing a heart shape.
According to police estimates, 6,200 people turned out.
Mounia (centre), the mother of Nahel, at Thursday's protest. Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP
Earlier, Mounia had given an emotional interview about her "kind, respectful and loving" only child.
https://twitter.com/T_Bouhafs/status/1674361946005544962
"No justice, no peace!", the crowds chanted, adding: "Everyone hates the police!".
There was no sign of the kind of violence that has marked the late night protests over the past 48 hours across France, during the main demo, but police fired tear gas to disperse people as the protest ended. they said a small minority of demonstrators had hurled missiles at the Nanterre préfecture.
Some carried signs such as "Police kill", "How many other Nahels were not filmed?" or even "Our lives are in danger".
An attendee holds a placard reading "The police kill! Justice for Nahel". Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP
Assa Traore, a well-known activist against police violence whose brother died after being arrested in 2016, told the rally: "The whole world must see that when we walk for Nahel, we walk for all those who were not filmed."
Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP
The local MP from France's Green party Sabrina Sebaihi said: "This march is a moment of meditation and mourning for the family, it is important to respect it."
Comments
See Also
