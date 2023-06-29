French Expression of the Day: C’est de la camelote

Advertisement

Why do I need to know c’est de la camelote?

Because you might have assumed this expression relates to the French medieval comedy show.

What does it mean?

C’est de la camelote – roughly pronounced say duh lah cam-eh-lot – is a French expression often used by members of the older generation to describe merchandise characterised by a particularly poor quality.

Advertisement

This might be something that is low in monetary value or deceptive in its appearance.

The term Camelote (in this usage) likely has nothing to do with the English word ‘Camelot’, which one might associate with King Arthur.

It more likely comes from a 19th century adaptation of the Old French term coesmelot, which meant small merchant - usually referencing someone selling junk or useless items.

Nevertheless - you might hear French people reference the word in a different context, with different spelling: Kaamelott. This refers to the hit medieval French comedy show that ran in the late 2000s, and remains a cult classic.

Use it like this

J'évite ce stand au marché, le gars ne vend que de la camelote. – I avoid that stand at the market, the guy only sells low quality stuff.

Nous sommes allés dans la friperie, mais malheureusement, il n'y avait que de la camelote. – We went into the thrift store but unfortunately it was mostly junk.