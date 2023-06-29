Americans in France: Grilling out on July 4th and French drought restrictions

Advertisement

Happy (early) Fourth of July!

I recently learned that my coproprieté (basically the building's homeowners association) does not have any rules against having a small, portable electric grill on the balcony, so I am very excited to have some French friends over for hotdogs, pulled pork and to use my real oven to bake some blueberry pie. In years past, I lived in a Parisian apartment without a proper oven and my attempts at strawberry shortcake in the combination toaster oven/ microwave failed miserably.

If you're hoping to grill, it's a good idea to check the local rules first - from regional by-laws to rules for shared buildings.

Individual communes can also place restrictions on starting fires depending on the weather conditions, so barbecuing open-flame (charcoal) grill could be restricted if your area is at risk of wildfires - you can always consult the wildfire risk map.

Drought and water restrictions have been an ongoing topic in France as the weather heats up. To help determine how much your holiday in France this summer could be impacted, we've focused on a few key areas that could face additional restrictions - like camping, hiking, and swimming, as well as leisure activities like golf.

In recent news impacting American property-owners in France, there has been an extension of the new property tax declaration. Previously, French fiscal authorities had said the deadline to complete the form was Friday, June 30th, but they have now announced a one-month grace period for anyone who missed the deadline, which means you can complete it without sanctions until July 31st.

The form applies to all French property owners, even if they do not have residency in France. The Local has put together a full-guide answering any questions you might have about the tax document.

In our ongoing survey asking any and all Americans in France to let us know the topics that matter to them, one reader asked us about the rules for dual French-American citizens living in France.

A common question that comes up for many dual nationals is which passport to use and what immigration restrictions apply to dual nationals.

And finally - if you are travelling to France this summer and plan to spend a decent amount of time here, you may want to consider bringing some over-the-counter medications that are trickier to find in Europe. The Local put together a list of the seven over-the-counter meds you might miss while spending extended time in France - as well as how to approach travelling with them.

Each month, I'll try to end with a tip from a fellow American in France. This one comes from Andrea Jansen, who lives in Saint-Jean-de-Luz in the south west, on what Americans thinking of moving to France should know.

She said: "It’s not what you’re used to so don’t try to put American ideas for life and success and happiness onto the French".

As always, feel free to let us know which topics you want to see The Local cover in greater depth, and if you have any questions or concerns do not hesitate to send me an email at [email protected]