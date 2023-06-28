French Word of the Day: Voyou

Advertisement

Why do I need to know voyou?

Because you might hear someone complaining about this, especially if they're older and politically to the right.

What does it mean?

Voyou – roughly pronounced vwah-you – is a French term for someone “with low morals”.

More frequently, it is used in a derogatory way to describe a young boy or adolescent who hangs out along the streets and gets up to mischief, “more or less delinquent”.

Advertisement

In English, the equivalent would likely be ‘thug’, 'lout', ‘hooligan’ or even ‘punk’.

The word has been in use since at least the 1800s - and sometimes you might even see it in classic novels - but that does not mean that because it is old it is not offensive.

These days it's most commonly used by people on the political right, often older people, and it's often used in a racist or classist way.

If you want to complain about hooligans or vandals on the streets in a slightly less charged way, you could use les délinquants.

Use it like this

L'homme politique a promis de sévir contre la criminalité, affirmant qu'il renverrait les voyous de la rue à l'école. – The politician promised to be tough on crime, saying that he would put the hooligans on the street back in school.

Ma mère m'a dit de ne pas traîner avec les voyous de notre quartier. – My mother told me not to hangout with the punks in our neighbourhood.