France braces for more trouble after police shooting

The French government has called for calm after the fatal shooting of a teenager in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

After a video was posted online which appeared to contradict the police’s original version of events, violence erupted in Nanterre and neighbouring suburbs.

Protesters lit fires, set cars alight, and destroyed bus stops as tensions soared between police and locals on Tuesday, following the fatal shooting of the teenager, identified as Naël M.

A total 42 cars were attacked and 24 police officers injured, none seriously.

Amid concern that trouble could spread further, some 2,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilised in the Paris suburbs on Wednesday to maintain order and prevent further clashes. An additional 350 police and gendarmes had been mobilised on Tuesday night.

"I call for calm and the truth of the judicial inquiry,” said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin at a press briefing.

He said the video on social media contained “extremely shocking images”. The scene showed, he said, was, "apparently not in line with what we want in the police.

"If the images are confirmed, at no time is a gesture like the one we saw justified.”

Green party leader Marine Tondelier said that "what I see on this video is the execution by police of a 17-year-old kid, in France, in 2023, in broad daylight".

Before the video's publication, "I heard a policeman lie, his colleague lie, the prosecutor lie and the media lie", she said, adding: "You get the feeling that our police is becoming like America's."

The mother of the victim posted a video on Tiktok, calling for a marche blanche vigil in front of the préfecture of Nanterre in memory of her son at 2pm on Thursday.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office has opened an investigation for voluntary manslaughter. One of the two police officers present during the events has been taken into police custody.

A second investigation has also been opened, for "refusal to comply" and "attempted voluntary manslaughter of a public official".

In Marseille, President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "emotion" and "affection for Nahel and his family". He caled the video "inexplicable" and "unforgivable" adding: “Nothing justifies the death of a young person."

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in a tweet that she wanted "our absolute demand for truth to allow appeasement to prevail over anger".

Lors d’un échange avec Patrick Jarry, maire de Nanterre, j’ai pu lui dire mon émotion et notre détermination à faire toute la lumière sur le drame survenu hier dans sa ville.



Je souhaite que notre exigence absolue de vérité permette à l’apaisement de l’emporter sur la colère. — Élisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) June 28, 2023

And the mayor of Nanterre, Patrick Jarry, said "Nanterre lived one of the most terrible days in its history."

"I appeal to everyone: let's stop this destructive spiral, let's protect our neighbourhoods, our common goods that together we have had so much trouble building and renovating," he asks.

France in 2005 saw almost a week of nationwide rioting after the deaths of two teenagers after a police chase in the Paris suburbs.