Flight disruption expected at Paris airport due to air traffic controllers' strike

The French air traffic controllers - Direction générale de l'aviation civil, or DGAC - announced that disruption is to be expected on Thursday, June 29th, for those flying into or out of Paris Beauvais airport.

The airport is located about 100km outside of the city and known as a hub for budget and charter airlines, such as Ryanair.

The DGAC tweeted on Wednesday that passengers can expect delays, reportedly due to strike action, which are expected to begin on Wednesday evening and continue until Friday morning at 6am.

For those with flight plans passing through the Beauvais airport, it is advised to check your flight status with your airline operator prior to departing.

The DGAC recommends that those who can delay their travel do so.

For those flying in or out of the Geneva airport in Switzerland, there may also be delays on Thursday, June 29th, as unions have threatened strike action due to disagreements over the airport's new remuneration policy.

