French Word of the Day: Bricoles

Why do I need to know bricoles?

Because you could hear this in the DIY store, or at the dinner table when your friend is recounting their day.

What does it mean?

Bricoles – roughly pronounced bree-coals – is most often invoked when speaking of DIY work or small handyman jobs. It comes from the verb bricoler which means to repair or fix something (hence why France's largest DIY store chain is called Mr Bricolage).

But the term bricoles is surprisingly versatile. It can basically be used to describe anything insignificant or small. For example, you could say that you exchanged just a couple of bricoles with another person at a café. This would mean that you had a bit of small talk - nothing major or deep, but just a few quick sentences.

Bricoles can also be used to describe small or insignificant accessories - in English we might call these trinkets or bric-a-brac, odds-and-ends or bits-and-bobs.

While it might be more likely that someone of an older generation might use this expression, you may hear it used in a casual sense from people of all generations.

If you are looking for a synonym, you might also hear the words 'les babioles' or simply 'les choses'.

Use it like this

Je suis allé à la boulangerie ce matin et j'ai vu Anne. Nous avons échangé deux ou trois bricoles, elle a l'air d'aller bien. – I went to the bakery this morning and I saw Anne. We chatted about a couple of things, she seems to be doing well.

Je veux vendre toutes ces bricoles au vide-grenier dans le courant de la semaine. – I want to sell all those odds and ends at the garage sale next week.