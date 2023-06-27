BREAKING: Body found at site of Paris explosion

Advertisement

Six days after the explosion that ripped apart the Paris American Academy fashion school, rescuers say they have found a body.

It is believed to be that of a teacher at the private fashion college who has been missing since the blast.

The three-storey building in Rue Saint-Jacques in the city's 5th arrondissement was almost totally destroyed in the explosion on Wednesday evening, believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

Emergency workers had to halt rescue operations on Friday night when the neighbouring building became unstable. Work resumed on Sunday after engineers had stabilised the site.

In total 50 people were injured in the blast, which also sparked fires in neighbouring buildings, six of them suffering severe injuries.

The Paris American Academy - a private college popular with exchange students from the US - was emptier than it normally would have been at the time of the explosion as many of the students were at Paris Men's Fashion Week events.

