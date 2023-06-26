Paris Plages: What to expect from the city 'beaches' in summer 2023

Advertisement

Each year, the beach comes to Paris - a programme of free activities initially set up by City Hall for those who could not afford a summer holiday, but these days increasingly popular with Paris residents and visitors alike.

In 2023, the Paris Plage will run from July 8th to August 27th at two locations - along the banks of the Seine in central Paris and on the Bassin de la Villette in the north of the capital.

While the full programme has not yet been released by the city of Paris, here's a glance at what is in store.

Along the Seine

According to Sortir à Paris, the Paris Plage events set up along the Seine will take place from Trocadero to Pont-Neuf and down to Pont Louis-Philippe. In addition to having lawn chairs, sun loungers and the typical Brumisateurs (mist-makers), this year there will be plenty of free events taking place along the river.

The schedule includes;

Tai chi - daily from 10am to 12pm on the Quai next to Pont-Neuf.

Baby-foot (table football/soccer) - daily from 1pm to 7pm next to Pont Notre-Dame.

Pétanque - daily from 10am to 10pm next to Pont Louis-Phillippe

Jumbo games - daily from 11am to 6pm in front of Hôtel de Ville

Running training sessions - every Sunday from 10am to 12pm at Pont Louis-Phillippe

Swedish gymnastics - courses to be offered on Saturdays and Mondays

Art and open-air exhibits - There will one one below the Châtelet ramp and another below the Célestins ramp

Trocadéro gardens - For the Paris Plage, the gardens will be transformed into a sporting area with dedicated space for games

Bassin de la Villette

Located in the north of Paris in the 19th arrondissement, the canal basin of the Bassin de la Villette transforms each summer, with deck chairs, swimming, pétanque and plenty of water activities like kayaking and canoeing.

Swimming - The Bassin de la Villette will be open for swimming from July 8th to September 3rd, with two swimming pools and two 'paddling pools' along the Quai de la Loire side of the canal. All swimming will be free of charge and safe, with the water qualify monitored daily.

The pools - one 1.2 metres deep, one 2 metres deep, and another two just 40cm deep for young children - are open from 11am to 9pm daily during the summer period.

Activities - From table football to pétanque and tai chi, there will be plenty of activities along the Canal this year. Similar to 2022, there will be spaces set up for children ages three to seven years old called the "Ludo Plages" with small climbing areas, trampolines and age-appropriate fun, like the "Bibliotèques hors les murs" (Outdoor library) for free read-along sessions and workshops.

According to Evous FR, breakdance courses will be available each Sunday from 10am to 12pm.

Water sports - Water sports, such as canoeing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, and pedal-boats, will be available. You can reserve a spot on-site. Typically, the city requires a 25m swimming certificate and parental authorisation for children. It is best to arrive early.

As of late-June, the city of Paris had not yet released a thorough programme for planned activities throughout the summer. In 2022, the city hosted free dance classes, canal cleanup events, as well as concerts and spoken word/ poetry nights on Saturdays. There were also salsa dance nights and a kids club which operated daily, though it is not yet confirmed if these will be part of the 2023 schedule.