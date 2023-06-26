Paris 2024 organisers say Olympic venues will not sell alcohol

Advertisement

The Olympic and Paralympic organising committee has announced that alcohol will not be on sale in any of the Games venues "in accordance with the Evin law".

France's 'Evin law', which regulates alcohol advertising and the consumption of alcohol in public places, prohibits the sale of alcohol "in all establishments for physical and sporting activities".

There are, however, several loopholes in the law which mean that wine, beer and cider are regularly sold at events for certain sports, such as rugby. The law also allows local mayors to grant a limited number per year of exceptions to the law.

READ ALSO Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know about visiting Paris for 2024 Olympics

It appears that the Olympic organising committee will not be taking advantage of any of these loopholes.

Advertisement

There is, however, one group that will get to drink while watching Olympic or Paralympic events - VIPs. This is because alcohol will not technically be on sale, but some VIP packages (those at around €5,000 per ticket) include free Champagne on arrival, or dinner with wine.

There's better news for those travelling to France later this year for the Rugby World Cup - alcohol will be on sale at stadiums, as it is for normal domestic or international rugby games in France.

"We can't imagine a Rugby World Cup without beer in the stadiums," said Jacques Rivoal, Chairman of the World Rugby Organising Committee.

READ ALSO What you need to know about visiting France for the Rugby World Cup

The rules on the sale of alcohol at the Olympics are decided by the host country - spectators at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games could buy beer, while organisers in Tokyo initially planned to allow the sale of alcohol but then reversed the decision after public criticism. In the event, it didn't really matter as the Games took place largely without spectators due to Covid.