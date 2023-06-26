On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Macron to visit Marseille - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Marseille from Monday to Wednesday. His packed programme will focus on a range of topics from security in the city to improving health services and increasing transport options, particularly for those in less serviced neighbourhoods.

Tuesday

Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice - The second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, celebrating Abaraham's willingness to sacrifice his son. The holiday is expected to start Tuesday night, though it follows the Islamic lunar calendar and may begin on Wednesday. It is expected to last until Saturday.

Advertisement

Wednesday

Summer soldes - For the majority of the country, the summer sales (soldes d’été) will start on Wednesday, June 28th and will run until Tuesday, July 25th.

There are some exceptions like the French overseas territories, and Corsica, where you’ll have to wait until July 12th for the sales to kick off. This year, for the first time in almost two decades, Alpes Maritimes will hold their summer sales during the same period as the rest of the country.

Anniversary of the Treaty of Versailles - June 28th marks the anniversary of the Treaty of Versailles, signed in 1919, which ended the state of war between Germany and most of the Allied powers.

Friday

Property tax deadline extended - The deadline for the déclaration d'occupation, previously set for June 30th, is now July 31sr. If you own property in France, you now have until July 31st to file the property tax declaration. This includes second-home owners resident in another country. It is entirely separate to the income tax declaration. This is a new requirement for 2023 and only has to be completed once.

READ MORE: Deadline looms for property-owners in France to file tax declaration

Regulated gas rates - On Friday, June 30th, over two million households in France who benefit from a regulated gas rate (tarif réglementé or TRV) will have to switch to a market offer. If this applies to you, you should receive a letter from your gas supplier informing you that you will need to change your contract. If you do not choose a new gas offer before June 30th, you will be put on your gas supplier's default package, which could be more expensive than you had anticipated.

The La Rochelle Film Festival - The Charente-Maritime resort’s 51st film festival will run from June 30th to July 9th. This year it will honour Pierre Richard, known for his often burlesque humour. Eight of the comic’s films from the 1970s, including Le Distrait, and Le Grand Blond avec une chaussure noire, will feature during the celebration of all things cinematic.

Advertisement

Saturday

Easier to read payslips - Employees with French contracts may find their pay slips easier to read starting on July 1st, when they will undergo key changes including a new specification of "montant net social" (net social amount), which corresponds to the amount of income taken into account when calculating certain social benefits such as unemployment. The goal is to make it easier (and more accurate) for people to convey relevant salary amounts when applying for benefits.

Start of the Tour de France - This year, the Tour de France will kick off in Bilbao, Spain. It will be the second time that the Basque Country hosts the Tour's start.