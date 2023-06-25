Energy, residency, and hidden gems: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

France’s winter energy-saving plan was a success and managed to decrease national energy consumption by 12 percent - now the French government is laying out its plan to cut energy use over the summer. This is what's planned.

Lower the air-con and turn out the lights: France lays out summer energy savings plan

Speaking of energy-saving… Air conditioning does not come as standard in French homes, so if you want to enjoy its benefits, you may need to install it yourself. However, as well as being expensive, this can be a complicated process.

The rules for installing air conditioning in your French home

The question of residency rights comes up often for non-EU citizens living in France. Holding a French residency permit obviously gives you the right to live in France - but does it give you any extra advantages when it comes to visiting another EU country, or even moving to one?

Reader Question: Can I live in another EU country with a French residency permit?

In last week’s essential articles round-up, we asked a question: how have your eating and drinking habits changed since coming to France? This week, we reveal some of your answers. It’s a fascinating digest - yes, pun intended - that says a lot about how life in France can change a person.

Revealed: How your food and drink habits change when you move to France

The summer holiday season is coming It’s something of a hot period, in more ways than one, for France - which routinely ranks at the top of the world's most visited tourist destination. The thing is, the vast majority of people visit the same few sites. Here are our suggestions for some different places to visit that are a little off the beaten track and more authentically French (shhh, keep them to yourself).

Beat the crowds: 19 alternative places to visit in France

And, finally, a French “slanguage” lesson - complete with a topical reference to President Emmanuel Macron…

Cool cul: 13 of the best French 'bottom' expressions