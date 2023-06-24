Inside France: Beer scandal, climate summit and naked tourism

Advertisement

Down-in-one

This week began with perhaps the stupidest 'scandal' I've seen in France so far - furious criticism of president Emmanuel Macron for downing a bottle of beer with the Toulouse rugby team as they celebrated their crowning as French domestic champions.

🇫🇷 FLASH | Emmanuel #Macron s'est envoyé une Corona cul-sec dans le vestiaire de Toulouse après sa victoire en Top 14.pic.twitter.com/zQKihXEIEH — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) June 18, 2023

From being accused of promoting binge drinking to labelled as an 'example of toxic masculinity', this brief clip created quite a storm.

Surely there are many more genuine criticisms that one can make of Macron?

Climate

On a considerably more serious note, Paris is this week hosting a finance summit, which sounds dull but could end up being extremely important in tackling the climate crisis.

It's a joint initiative between Macron and Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley and it looks at how countries in the global south can access the funds required to make the necessary changes to reduce emission levels, while also tackling the after-effects of climate-related catastrophes such as floods, droughts and landslides, which disproportionately affect poorer countries.

It's likely that there won't be any big announcements immediately, but it's the start of Mottley's 'Bridgetown Initiative' to look at tackling the global catastrophe that is climate change on a global financial level.

Body parts

I fell down something or a research rabbit hole while preparing this week's podcast, when the question 'are people actually buried in the Panthéon in Paris?' turned out to have an unexpectedly complicated - and gory - answer.

As well as talking random body parts, we're also discussing the real problems of rural France, off-the-beaten-track tourist spots, why France is so popular with naturists and recommending some books to help understand France and the French. Listen here or on the link below.

READ ALSO Naturism: Why France is the best country to get naked

The history of us

And if you're anywhere near Paris, I really recommend the Musée de l'histoire de l'Immigration at Porte Dorée, which reopened last weekend after a three-year refurbishment.

It's absolutely packed with fascinating stuff on the long history of migration to France, and also includes a playlist of pop music by immigrants in France - going right from Louis Armstrong and Josephine Baker up to the present day, which I've been enjoying listening to on my commute this week.

