Teacher still missing after explosion at Paris fashion school

A gas leak is believed to have caused the devastating explosion on Wednesday evening at the Paris fashion school that is popular with American exchange students.

The three storey-building in the central 5th arrondissement was almost totally destroyed by the blast, which also damaged several neighbouring buildings and caused a major fire.

The official injury toll is 50, including those with minor injuries, while six people remain in a critical condition in hospital.

One person is still unaccounted for - a teacher at the Paris American Academy (PAA), named by French media as Anne B, a woman in her 50s from the Paris region who had taught fashion at the school for more than 20 years.

Her husband Eric told French newspaper Le Parisien that he believed she had been on the third floor at the time of the explosion, and he has had no news of her since.

Emergency rescue workers with specialist equipment and search dogs are continuing to search the site of the blast on Rue Saint-Jacques.

Among the most seriously injured is Peter Carman, 76, an Australian who has worked at the Paris American Academy since the 1970s and is currently the organisation's president.

He is reported to have suffered severe burns and remains in intensive care.

One of his responsibilities at the college was maintaining links to American universities - many of whom send students on exchanges or summer courses - and dozens of American teachers and former students have paid tribute to him online.

Lynne, a teacher at the Edessa Fashion School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said: "Every trip we took to Paris was different and worth every minute. I learned more from Peter than from any teacher. He became a friend.

"The PAA was like the United Nations with its staff, everyone came from all over the world. When Peter comes to the US, he makes sure we see each other. My biggest regret is not being able to see him the last time he was here in Milwaukee."

Another of the school's teachers, named as Nicole F, is also among the seriously hurt while the school secretary suffered less severe injuries and has been released from hospital.

Also severely injured was a member of staff at the Secrétariat Général de l'Enseignement Catholique, next door to the fashion school. He was reportedly outside the building and was caught in the blast.

The fashion school had fewer people inside than it normally would have, as many of the students were taking part in Paris men's fashion week.

Nine students visiting on an exchange from the Kent State University in Ohio, USA, were unharmed. A spokesman for Kent State said they will be returning home early.