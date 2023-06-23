Olympic flame’s journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics revealed

Advertisement

After the flame is lit at the 'home' of the Olympics - Olympia in Greece - on April 16th 2024, some 10,000 torch bearers will carry it on an 11-week journey to all corners of French territory before it arrives at Stade de France for the symbolic conclusion of the Games’ opening ceremony.

It will take nine days for bearers to carry the flame from Olympia to the port of Piraeus, where it will leave Greece on board three-masted barque Le Belem to travel across the Mediterranean to Marseille, arriving on May 8th.

Once in France, it will travel the country, stopping off at 65 towns and cities, from Strasbourg to Bastia and Toulouse to Vannes. The torch will also get to do some sightseeing - visiting 100 famous French locations including the D-Day beaches in Normandy, Mont-Saint Michel and Versailles.

It will also go on a second sea-voyage, with stopovers in French Polynesia, French Guiana, Réunion, Guadeloupe, and Martinique (France's overseas territories) aboard a trimaran skippered by 2016-17 Vendee Globe winner Armel Le Cleac'h, returning to Nice on June 18th for the final leg of its global journey.

On the French mainland it will be accompanied by a huge caravan - the Game sponsors taking advantage of the publicity - resembling that which follows the Tour de France cycling race.

It will also pass through cities such as Toulon, Toulouse and Montpellier as well as picturesque tourist draws such as Versailles and another famous Chateau, Chambord in the Loire Valley.

It will arrive in Paris for the Fête Nationale on July 14th, and tour the Île-de-France over the following days, returning to Saint-Denis for the opening ceremony.

Mindful of the chaos surrounding the last time the torch relay took place in France in 2008 for the Beijing Summer Games - due to protests denouncing China's treatment of Tibet - there will be a strong security presence.

“We know that certain groups and activists will try something,” a source close to the organisers told AFP.

“(Ecology activists) Extinction Rebellion or who knows what organisation are going to throw things on the Torch, or block the route.”

The organisers hope the announcement will generate positive publicity after a difficult week in which police raided the headquarters of the organising committee, known as Cojo, and the offices of Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction sites.