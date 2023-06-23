French Expression of the Day: Travailler pour le roi de Prusse

Advertisement

Why do I need to know travailler pour le roi de Prusse?

Because this expression has an interesting backstory, and if you hang around a French market with some older folks, you might hear it tossed around a few times.

What does it mean?

Travailler pour le roi de Prusse – roughly pronounced trah-vie-ay pour luh roo-ah duh proos – translates literally to ‘to work for the king of Prussia’.

Essentially, it means to do something for nothing - a fruitless labour. You’ll likely hear this used by members of the older generation, or perhaps in French literature (for example - Proust was known to have invoked it at least once). Some people will simply shorten it to ‘pour le roi de Prusse’.

Advertisement

As you might expect, this expression is an old one. It has been in use in France since the 18th century and first appeared in print about a century after it first started being used orally. Oddly enough, it is not the only French expression to invoke a king of Prussia.

The exact origins of this particular phrase are unknown, but linguists have a few theories. The first is that it was made popular by a song in 1757 that mocked the crushing defeat of the French prince Charles of Soubise by the Prussian king Frederick the Great. The lyrics went something like “he worked for the King…the King of Prussia”.

And the second theory is a bit more literal - it speaks of the cruelty of the King of Prussia himself, whose “avarice knew no bounds” and paid little or nothing to those who worked for him.

Use it like this

J'ai passé des heures à travailler sur cet essai, mais c'était pour le roi de Prusse. Finalement, le professeur a annulé le devoir. – I spent hours working on that essay, but it was for nothing. In the end, the teacher just cancelled the assignment.

Ma mère pense que je travaille pour le roi de Prusse avec toutes les heures de bénévolat que je donne à la clinique, mais cela me rend heureuse. – My mom thinks I am working toward nothing with all the volunteer hours I am giving the clinic, but it makes me happy.