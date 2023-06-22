Tell us: How did it go sending a non-French speaking child to school in France?

Advertisement

Moving to a new country can be challenging for people of all ages. Oftentimes, it is assumed that children will learn a second language quickly and without any challenges, but the ease of transitioning into French-language instruction often depends on the support offered both in and out of school.

The Local is looking to hear from non-French parents about how their English-speaking children handled switching into French school.

Fill out our short survey to help us give other non-French parents an idea of what to expect when moving their families to France.