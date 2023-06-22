Tell us: How did it go sending a non-French speaking child to school in France?
Learning French can be hard for both adults and children. The Local is looking to hear from parents who enrolled their children with no or little French language background in French schools.
Moving to a new country can be challenging for people of all ages. Oftentimes, it is assumed that children will learn a second language quickly and without any challenges, but the ease of transitioning into French-language instruction often depends on the support offered both in and out of school.
The Local is looking to hear from non-French parents about how their English-speaking children handled switching into French school.
Fill out our short survey to help us give other non-French parents an idea of what to expect when moving their families to France.
Comments
See Also
Moving to a new country can be challenging for people of all ages. Oftentimes, it is assumed that children will learn a second language quickly and without any challenges, but the ease of transitioning into French-language instruction often depends on the support offered both in and out of school.
The Local is looking to hear from non-French parents about how their English-speaking children handled switching into French school.
Fill out our short survey to help us give other non-French parents an idea of what to expect when moving their families to France.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.