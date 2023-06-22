PODCAST: The challenges of life in the French countryside and why France is the best place to get naked

Advertisement

The French government has launched a plan this week to 'revitalise' rural France, but does it actually need saving? We take a look at the practical problems of living in the countryside, the government's plans and the deeper-rooted emotional issues with rural life.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, listen on the link below or download the podcast here.

We learned this week that Armenian resistance fighter Missak Manouchian will be inducted into the Panthéon so we're discussing why this is an important symbol for foreigners in France - and what's going on with random body parts at the Paris landmark.

Over-tourism is now officially a problem in France - we examine the steps being taken to tackle it, and recommend some places to visit to avoid the crowds.

One reason that people come to France is its thriving naturism scene - around 2 million people a year travel here to bare all at the country's many nudist resorts and beaches, but what are the rules around getting naked in France?

And we're also answering questions from listeners - including our recommendations for book that will help you understand France's politics and modern history, and an explanation of what people mean when they say 'I live in 33'.

You can find the whole back catalogue of Talking France here