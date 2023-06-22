French Word of the Day: Rincé

Advertisement

Why do I need to know rincé?

Because this word has an alternative meaning that you might not expect.

What does it mean?

Rincé – roughly pronounced rahn-say – translates literally to ‘rinsed', it is the past-tense form of the -ER verb rincer (to rinse).

In the official and literal use of the word rincé, it means to rinse something off - like a salad or piece of fruit. You might also hear someone describe themselves as having been rincé when their clothes soaked or made wet by the rain.

But you might also hear this expression used in a different manner altogether. C’est rincé has become a popular expression amongst French youth to describe something that is out of style, lame or uncool. As such, you might hear a teenager call an old film, outfit or song rincé.

You would be less likely to hear someone call another person rincé, however.

Use it like this

Mec ton style il est rincé, il faut acheter de nouvelles baskets. – Dude your style is lame, you need to buy some new sneakers.

La salade a été rincée, vous pouvez donc la servir quand vous le souhaitez. – The salad has been rinsed off, you can serve it when you want to.