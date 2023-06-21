Rules for working in hot weather in France
France’s Employment Ministry has issued a reminder of employers’ obligations and recommendations for workers in hot weather.
Summers in France mean hot weather - and climate change means even higher temperatures, and employers in France have a duty of care to ensure that their workers are properly cared for and protected from heat stroke.
There is no upper temperature limit on working requirements in France - but employers must take the necessary measures to protect the health of their employees, by taking into account any risks associated with hot or cold environments, by renewing the air to avoid excessive temperature increases in enclosed workplaces, and by making fresh drinking water available.
This is particularly the case for employees working outdoors or doing physical work.
For outdoor work at the height of summer, the employer must:
- Provide workers with a rest area suited to the conditions, or set up the site in such a way as to enable breaks to be organised under equivalent safety conditions;
- Provide workers with at least 3 litres of fresh drinking water per person per day (construction sites);
- Ensure that personal protective equipment and machinery are compatible with hot weather conditions;
- Take appropriate measures to ensure that work is carried out without exposing employees.
The ministry also provides a list of recommendations for anyone working outdoors - including people gardening or exercising in hot weather - or anyone doing physical work when it's hot.
- Monitor your temperature;
- Drink regularly;
- Wear light clothing made from natural fibres like cotton that allow sweat to evaporate;
- If you’re working outdoors, wear loose-fitting and light-coloured clothes;
- Let your employer know if required clothing and personal protective equipment cause you additional discomfort;
- Protect your head from the sun;
- Adapt your work schedule to your heat tolerance;
- Ask your employer to reorganise work as necessary (permitting a reduction in speed, for example), in particular by rearranging working hours;
- Reduce or postpone intense physical effort, and ask your employer to postpone strenuous tasks until the temperature has fallen;
- Ask your employer to include short work/rest cycles in periods of high heat;
- Avoid alcoholic beverages;
- Eat little and often;
- Take extra care if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.
