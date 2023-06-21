French MPs want to create the 'right' to an annual holiday for everyone

Advertisement

The apparent French propensity for holidays is routinely the subject of a slightly rueful joke, or an occasionally envious article. Even at The Local, we make a point of mentioning the years that are particularly good - or not - for public holidays; or reminding you, with only a slight hint of envy, not to attempt serious bureaucracy in July or August.

And now - with the cost of holidays rising - six MPs from the leftist Nupes coalition have proposed a bill that would make a holiday more accessible.

They have picked up 15 proposals from a report from left-wing think tank the Fondation Jean-Jaurès that has called for a reappraisal of holidays as a right rather than a privilege of those who can afford one.

The proposals include two days of toll-free travel on French motorways, and the establishment of an unlimited summer rail ticket allowing access to the TER network for €29 between July 1st and August 31st.

The MPs also want to introduce a means-tested cap on the cost of flights to and from France’s overseas territories - including the Caribbean islands of Gaudeloupe and Martinique - between July 1st to August 31st, 2023.

Meanwhile the report recommends extending the chèque-vacances - holiday vouchers given to certain groups including students and the elderly - to the general population.

The challenge is not only to be able to go on vacation, but also and above all, “to resocialise free time, to allow everyone to flourish outside the job market,” according to the Fondation Jean-Jaurès.

It seems unlikely that the Nupes’ MPs proposals will make it into law, but France takes the notion of free time seriously. The right to disconnect and ignore out-of-hours emails is often talked about in articles that unironically reference France as a “socialist/workers’ utopia”.

Meanwhile, holidays are considered to be an important part of people’s lives. It already extends to government aid for holidays for a wide range of the population - while week-long camps are an integral part of many children’s summer holidays.