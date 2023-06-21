French govt confirms shutdown of activist climate group

Advertisement

Uprisings of the Earth - known as Soulèvements de la Terre (SLT) in French - condemned the shutdown and has called for protests in dozens of cities across France starting on Wednesday.

"Under the claim of defending the preservation of the environment... Soulèvements de la Terre encourages sabotage and property damage, including with violence," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said after a cabinet meeting.

SLT is part of a new wave of more radical climate activist groups, including Extinction Rebellion, that say direct action is needed in response to insufficient efforts to combat climate change and global warming.

The dissolution procedure for Soulèvements de la Terre was launched in March after around 5,000 protesters battled with more than 3,000 police officers during a protest against a giant irrigation reservoir near Sainte-Soline in western France.

Two protesters were left in a coma afterwards, while around 30 officers were injured.

But Darmanin has drawn fire from left-wing opponents and rights groups for branding the actions of some protesters "eco terrorism", noting that SLT's dissolution is based on a new law targeting extremist ideologies.

"It should not be used in a context of civil disobedience, where the freedom of expression and assembly takes precedence," Greenpeace France said in a statement.

Greenpeace added that it would support Soulèvements de la Terres if it contested the dissolution decree before the State Council, which rules on the legality of French laws.