French Expression of the Day: Se prendre la saucée

Why do I need to know se prendre la saucée?

Because you might be confused why your friend asked you this after your commute in the rain.

What does it mean?

Se prendre la saucée – roughly pronounced suh prahn-druh lah soh-say – is a handy expression if you ever find yourself caught in a torrential downpour.

While it may look like it translates as ‘to take the sauce’, it actually means to find yourself caught in a rainstorm.

The term une saucée is French slang for a large storm or downpour. Typically you would not use this expression for just a light drizzle - it is mostly reserved for situations when you found yourself completely soaked after a storm (usually an unexpected one).

In English, you might say “did you get soaked”?

The word ‘la sauce’ in French is used in many different slang expressions, so you should be careful to pronounce this phrase properly in order to convey the exact meaning you are hoping for. For example, the expression ‘envoyer la sauce’ (to send the sauce) is 20th century argot (slang) for ejaculation - certainly not something you would want to get mixed up.

An alternative way to ask someone if they got caught in a rainstorm is to say “vous avez pris l'eau?” meaning ‘did you get wet?’ You could also say “vous avez été trempé?” to convey the same idea.

Use it like this

Tu t’es pris la saucée lors de ton retour à vélo ? – Did you get soaked on your bike ride back?

Je me suis pris la saucée en rentrant du travail pendant la tempête. – I got soaked coming home from work during the storm.