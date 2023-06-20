Lower the air-con and turn out the lights: France lays out summer energy savings plan

Advertisement

French environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher told Le Parisien in an interview on Monday about the main points of the plan for the summer, from rules on the use of air-conditioning and lights to new rules for sports clubs.

The plan will follow the same structure as the winter energy-saving pan - compulsory measures for the public sector, voluntary codes of conduct for businesses and recommendations for households.

Advertisement

Large companies (members of the CAC 40) have been asked to submit energy-savings plans to the government. The minister said that 37 of the 40 companies planned to institute work-from-home measures to decrease energy costs, while 27 said they would encourage employees to travel by train (rather than plane) for business trips and to reduce speeds while driving.

Many of the measures involve stepping up enforcement of laws or restrictions previously introduced.

Ultimately, Pannier-Runacher told Le Parisien that this year the "challenge will be to finally apply [the law]".

Air conditioning

Currently office buildings, public buildings such as leisure centres or government offices, shops and cinemas are not to turn on their air conditioning until temperatures exceed 26C indoors, and since summer 2022, retail stores have been required to close their doors when the AC is on to keep the cool air from escaping.

There are some penalties in place - for example, shopkeepers who do not comply can be subject to fines of up to €750. Last year, the government focused mostly on educating store owners rather than issuing sanctions, but this year enforcement of AC limits will be stepped up.

It is also recommended that air-conditioning not be set lower than 26C. This is a rule for the public sector, but a recommendation for private individuals and households.

Lighting and signs

In 2022, the French government also focused on illuminated signs, requiring and enforcing that these be switched off between 1am and 6am, as per legislation passed in 2013.

Pannier-Runacher said that since June 1st, the French government has required that these types of signs be fitted with a switch that means they can be more simply turned off at night - or on demand if there is a severe energy shortage (like on red-level Ecowatt days).

READ MORE: 'Ecowatt': How to use France's new energy forecasting website and app

"The decree I issued provides administrative and financial penalties for retailers who fail to comply", the environment minister told Le Parisien.

However, the minister also told the French daily that the focus will be "on incentives rather than penalties", and that French government will first make the effort to set an example by applying all the same measures they require of businesses.

"We'll also be tackling the digital sector. From 2024, all ministers and their offices will be equipped with 100 percent reconditioned hardware. This represents a modest change, but it's a way of setting an example and leading the way.

"As for local authorities, they are committed to continuing energy savings measures (i.e. AC above 26C, rules for when lights should be switched off at night) in public, sports and cultural buildings".

Sport and stadiums

Sport clubs will have their energy efficiency taken into account when applying for a licence to benefit from television rights for the next season.

The environment minister said that the goal will be to turn on stadium lights only one hour and a half before matches, as opposed to the previous standard of three hours beforehand.

Individuals

As for private individuals, during the summer of 2022, energy saving behaviour was encouraged rather than required - this will be replicated again in 2023, according to the minister, with another 'every gesture counts' campaign.

"Energy suppliers will take up this slogan, and they will communicate with their customers about the right behaviours to adopt. Messages [about energy savings] will be put up on main roads to encourage people to drive slower or carpool", the minister told Le Parisien.

Advertisement

The minister noted that the winter energy savings plan, which included voluntary measures by individuals, helped reduce the country's energy consumption overall by 12 percent, enabling the country to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 2.7 percent for the whole year of 2022.

Pannier-Runacher said that this summer's plan will serve as a "reminder" to the French public. "At its heart, decreasing energy consumption is an appeal to common sense", she said.

The winter energy-saving campaign was sparked by oil and gas shortages after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the French government was always clear that it would be a long-term thing to help the country meet its climate goals.

France has the target to cut its total energy use by 40 percent by 2050.