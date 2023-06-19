On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Disneyland strike - Workers at Disneyland Paris are demanding pay rises, and unions are calling for another day of mobilisation and walkouts on Monday, June 19th. This could lead to certain entertainment shows and attractions being closed, depending on the number of staff participating.

Paris air show - Paris Air Show will be officially opened by Emmanuel Macron as it returns after a four-year break.

France v Greece - France's men's football team take on Greece at Stade de France in the final stage of the qualifiers for the Euro 2024 championships.

Tuesday

Visit from South Korean president - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris from June 20th to 21st.

Paris fashion week - Men's fashion week will start on Tuesday, kicking off with the Louis Vuitton debut of star Pharrell Williams

Hospital strike - hospital workers will be staging protests calling for better pay and working conditions. Hospital staff are banned from striking, but can take other forms of industrial action such as protests and work-to-rule.

Wednesday

Fête de la Musique - France will celebrate its 41st fête de la musique on Wednesday during the summer solstice, or longest day of the year. There will be street concerts popping up across the country, from small towns to large cities. Elton John begins the first of three nights of concerts in Paris as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Thursday

Visit from China's Premier - China's head of government, the Premier Li Qiang, will visit both France and Germany, making his way to Paris on Thursday, June 22nd for a financial conference.

Friday

Olympic flame - The Olympic organising committee will unveil the path for the Summer 2024 Olympic flame on Friday. It will be broadcast live on France 3.

Music festivals - The Festival de Nîmes will start on Friday, June 23rd and run until July 22nd, bringing modern music to the Roman Arena. Another festival, the Rétro C Trop - a festival of 'old rockers' - will run for three days, starting on June 23rd in Hautes-de-France.

Climate protest - a climate protest in Paris will be attended by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Saturday

Paris pride - Paris' marche des fiertés (pride parade) is one of the city's largest open air events of the year and it will start at 2pm on Saturday. Typically, the march moves toward Place de la Bastille or Place de la Republique.

Marseille SOS concert - a concert will be held in Marseille in aid of migrant rescue charity SOS Méditerrannée, to express solidarity for the charity which saves lives at sea.