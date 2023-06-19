More weather warnings after storms hit Paris and northern France

Advertisement

Weather forecaster Météo France maintains storm warnings for much of northern and central France and says it is closely monitoring the development of further storms, which are expected to hit on Monday afternoon and evening.

They added that there are "marked uncertainties" about the intensity of the storm and exactly where it will hit, saying that storm alert levels could be increased later on Monday.

⚠️ ⛈️ 🟡 #Vigilance #orages



Situation à nouveau fortement orageuse ce #lundi. On surveillera notamment ces développements orageux l'après-midi et en soirée, du Centre Val-de-Loire aux frontières allemandes.



👉 https://t.co/w5OGXbEEhP pic.twitter.com/PokYXblGcw — Météo-France (@meteofrance) June 19, 2023

The thundery storms are expected to hit the Centre-Val-de-Loire region, moving to Burgundy and towards the German border.

The alert comes after a weekend marked by severe storms and extremely high winds which caused damage and travel disruption across northern and central France.

Impressionnante vidéo de l'arrivée de l'#orage virulent sur #Paris en fin de journée. Jusqu'à 99km/h ont été relevés à Montsouris et 123km/h au sommet de la Tour Eiffel.

Vidéo via @Meteovilles pic.twitter.com/mJwzZeQB0D — Meteo60 (@meteo60) June 18, 2023

In Paris winds of 123km/h were reported, while trains in and out of Gare du Nord and Gare de Lyon were cancelled and 11,000 homes in the greater Paris area of Val d'Oise were left without electricity. The N118 highway was flooded, leading to long traffic jams.

A Sting concert, due to take place in the grounds of Fontainebleau chateau, was cancelled.

In Normandy several towns were also without power while the town centre of Dieppe was flooded and one person was slightly injured as a tornado struck Motteville. The popular Deauville triathlon was cancelled because of the dangerous weather conditions.

The Centre-Val-de-Loire town of Orléans recorded winds of 106km/h and there were multiple reports of damage to buildings, while hail fell in several areas in the Cher and Cher-et-Loire départements.